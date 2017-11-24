Welsh Artist Paints Portrait of Jesus Using Sausage Roll

A Welsh artist took inspiration from controversy to create a rather specific portrait of Jesus on November 18.After controversy surrounded a Greggs ad depicting a sausage roll in the nativity, Nathan Wyburn decided to use one to paint a ketchup portrait of the religious figure. "Lord Jesus spelled backwards is ‘Susejd Rol’ after all… "he commented.The bakery Greggs wasn’t Wyburn’s only inspiration: “In the same week as the once-lost portrait of Jesus Christ by Leonardo da Vinci sold at auction for $450 million too… I don’t think this ketchup art will go for that much..” he concluded. Credit: YouTube/NathanWyburnArt via Storyful