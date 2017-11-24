News

Refugees Hide as Police Storm Manus Compound

Refugees hid from police on the morning of Friday, November 24 as local officers on Manus Island smashed their way into the compound of the former processing centre on the Papuan island.Footage shared by RAC Victoria shows men on the island hiding as police smash belongings and shout at refugees.On November 23, refugees refused to leave the shuttered detention processing centre on the island.About 50 local police and immigration officers stormed the facility on Thursday morning and gave the men an ultimatum to leave, News Australia reported. During the operation, one of the men collapsed and had a seizure.High-profile Kurdish journalist Behrouz Boochani was arrested during the Thursday scuffle and it was reported to Storyful journalists via closed network that, at the time of publication, 370 men remained in the camp and up to 40 were removed the previous day. Credit: RAC Victoria via Storyful

Latest

Prized caravan stolen from terminal cancer sufferer weeks before dream holiday
0:59

Prized caravan stolen from terminal cancer sufferer weeks before dream holiday
Emergency situation unfolds after suspicious package found
0:32

Emergency situation unfolds after suspicious package found
0402_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:02

News Break - April 2
0402_0500_nat_AFL
0:37

Buddy Franklin's stellar season start
0402_0500_nat_easter
1:36

Royal Easter service
0402_0500_nat_melanoma
1:29

Fashion contributing to melanoma trends
0402_0500_nat_naplan
0:19

Migrant families to opt-out of Naplan
0402_0500_nat_dole
1:04

Government crackdown on dole recipients

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'