Refugees Hide as Police Storm Manus Compound

Refugees hid from police on the morning of Friday, November 24 as local officers on Manus Island smashed their way into the compound of the former processing centre on the Papuan island.Footage shared by RAC Victoria shows men on the island hiding as police smash belongings and shout at refugees.On November 23, refugees refused to leave the shuttered detention processing centre on the island.About 50 local police and immigration officers stormed the facility on Thursday morning and gave the men an ultimatum to leave, News Australia reported. During the operation, one of the men collapsed and had a seizure.High-profile Kurdish journalist Behrouz Boochani was arrested during the Thursday scuffle and it was reported to Storyful journalists via closed network that, at the time of publication, 370 men remained in the camp and up to 40 were removed the previous day. Credit: RAC Victoria via Storyful