Suspect in Mumbai Attack Hafiz Saeed to Be Released from House Arrest

Hafiz Saeed, the leader of Jamat ud Dawa, the charitable wing of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the group blamed for the 2008 attack on a hotel in Mumbai, celebrated his impending release from house arrest on November 23.On November 22, a judicial review board declined to extend Saeed’s home detention, which expires on November 24, local media said. Police in Lahore first put Saeed and others from Jamat ud Dawa under house arrest in January 2017, and their detentions have been extended several times.The United States and India consider Saeed the chief suspect in the Mumbai attack, and the US State Department currently offers a $10 million reward for information that would lead to his conviction.In this footage, Saeed sits at his home celebrating with food. He also addresses his followers in a short speech streamed on Periscope. Credit: Twitter/Jamat ud Dawa Pak via Storyful