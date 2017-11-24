Sit-In Held on Sydney Street in Support of Manus Island Refugees

A rally in support of Manus Island refugees was held in Sydney on November 23 after Papua New Guinea authorities entered their shuttered detention center earlier that day.Around 50 PNG police and immigration officers entered the facility on Thursday morning and gave the men there an ultimatum to leave, News Australia reported. Around 40 men were “forcibly moved onto buses” to move them to alternative accommodation, the outlet reported.A rally in support of the Manus Island refugees was held in Sydney later that day. Katie Camarena, who took part in the rally and took this footage, said protesters held a sit-in on Pitt Street after police stopped them from marching to Circular Quay. Credit: Twitter/Katie Camarena via Storyful