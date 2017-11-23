Malcolm Turnbull Announces New White Paper Foreign Policy

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull officially launched the foreign policy White Paper on November 23 at a function in Canberra, which he said would help Australia to “approach an uncertain future with confidence”.It is the third White Paper in Australian history.Turnbull announced the new policy would include a foreign aid charter, bolster security and borders, and work with Pacific and South-East Asian neighbours to ensure the region is “secure, open and prosperous”.The White Paper can be found here. Credit: The PMO via Storyful