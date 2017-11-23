Manus Protesters Spray-Paint and Barricade Liberal Party Headquarters in Melbourne

A group staged a demonstration at the Liberal Party headquarters in Melbourne on November 23, demanding the Australian government evacuate refugees from Manus Island, where police were moving in to forcefully remove those at an abandoned centre.The protesters spray-painted the building’s entry and created a barricade, as police formed a line on the foot-path outside.The same morning, Papua New Guinean police began an operation at Manus Island to forcefully remove any refugees still at a centre that until recently had been a processing centre for asylum seekers caught attempting to arrive in Australia by boat, ABC reported. Credit: Facebook/Whistleblowers via Storyful, Activists and Citizens Alliance