Brute jailed for beating a man to death

A handyman brutally beat a customer to death over a £40 debt, and kicked him in the head so hard his EAR came off. Duncan Hearsey repeatedly punched and stamped on Alan Creasey with such severity he severed his victim's ear and left him with catastrophic injuries. The 44-year-old brute claimed Duncan owed him money for gardening work. CCTV captured Hearsey hanging his blood-stained jeans in a tree outside his flat in Shoreham, West Sussex, and shadow boxed in the street before he was arrested and taken into custody.