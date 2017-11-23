Gang jailed for paying £1.8 million in drug money

A group of Chinese money launderers have been jailed after paying more than £1.8 million in drug money into high street banks - in just two weeks.Fen Chen, 32, her friend Ying Lin, 27, and two associates took bundles of bank notes into dozens of London bank branches between 30 July and 15 August 2016. National Crime Agency officers arrested Chen shortly after she accepted a bag containing more than £300,000 from Albanian Fation Koka, 30, in the car park of an Asda supermarket in Park Royal on 15 August 2016.