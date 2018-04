A young woman has told how she needs to sleep next to a FREEZER every night due to a rare incurable disease which leaves her in constant pain 24 hours a day. Paige Howitt, 23, constantly suffers from excruciating agony which is "worse than childbirth" and feels like she is being "burned alive". She was diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) in 2015 - which is said to cause the most pain a human can physically endure.