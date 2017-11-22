Mum-of-two has pet fox that plays with her kids

A mum-of-two has hand-reared a fox cub which she lets play with her young children - despite it having a tendency to nip strangers. Natalie Reynolds, 35, keeps Jasper the fox with her three dogs, cat and horses at their home and even takes it out for walks on a lead. But despite her insisting the eight-month-old fox is domesticated, an animal charity argued keeping the wild animals as pets is wrong as they belong in the wild. The stay-at-home mum admits getting "strange looks" from dog-walkers when she walks Jasper near an affluent rural village in Herts., which was popular with fox-hunters.