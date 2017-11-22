News

Gregory Porter Performs 'Mona Lisa' And 'L-O-V-E'

The Grammy Award-winner sings a medley of songs from his album 'Nat King Cole and Me.'

0330_1800_wa_bruno
0:30

It's koalas, not quokkas for besotted Bruno
0330_1800_wa_denishar
1:24

Family of Denishar Woods move into a new home
0330_1800_wa_goodfriday
1:45

Christians gather to mark Good Friday
0330_1800_wa_coach
3:22

Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann quits in tears
0330_1800_wa_trio
2:00

Trio charged over alleged child sex ring involving 8yo girl
0330_1800_qld_bilby
0:23

Baby bilby triplets emerge from mother’s pouch to make debut
0330_1800_qld_gumtree
1:41

Gumtree scammer posing as one-eyed veteran to dupe buyers
0330_1800_qld_gang
1:43

Neighbours terrorised by gang using dangerous chemical bombs

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'