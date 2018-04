A fireball lit up sky over Japan’s main island of Honshu around 9:30 pm on the evening of November 21.According to a report by NHK, the fireball was seen from Honshu’s Tohoku region, in the north, to the Kinki region in the south.This footage was captured by a driver’s car camera and is described as showing the fireball from the Tateyama Expressway, which runs through Chiba prefecture, to the east of Tokyo. Credit: Instagram/yuya_md32 via Storyful