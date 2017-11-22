Protesters Rally Near Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate in Support of Haiti Immigration Reform

Protesters demonstrated outside President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida estate on the afternoon of November 21 in response to the Trump administration’s announcement that they will be ending the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program.With the end of TPS, nearly 60,000 Haitian immigrants with provisional legal residency would have to leave the country within 18 months. The original law would have allowed them to remain in the country for more than seven years.The video shows protesters rallying along Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, with some of them holding signs such as “Save TPS!” and “Diversity Makes America Great” as they chant in a mix of Spanish and English. Credit: Facebook/Broward Immigrant Justice Coalition via Storyful