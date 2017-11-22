Former Catholic Priest Extradited From New Zealand to Australia for Teen Sex Offences

A former Catholic priest was extradited from New Zealand to Sydney, Australia, on November 22 and charged with sexual and indecent assaults of seven young males between 1987 and 1989.The man, 58, would appear at Sydney Central Local Court on the same day.Since the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse was established in November 2012 to investigate how the Catholic Church handled abuse allegations, almost 2,000 referrals were made to authorities, ABC reported. According to findings from the commission quoted by The Guardian, around seven percent of Australia’s Catholic priests were accused of abusing children in the 60 years since 1950s. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful