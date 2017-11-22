Smoke Pours from Mount Agung Volcano Following Eruption

The Mount Agung volcano in Bali, Indonesia, began erupting on November 21, less than a month after its alert status was downgraded following a decrease in seismic activity.Smoke from the eruption reached a height of 700 meters, according to- Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.Locals and tourists were warned to stay at least six kilometers from the mountain and to prepare a mask in case ash began to rain down in the area. Credit: Facebook/Ketut Cobar via Storyful