Readers react to CBS firing Charlie Rose

“Good for CBS. America is too slow in figuring out that this lifestyle here is destructive.” “My question is why are so many sexual misconduct allegations coming out all at once?” These are some of the reactions Yahoo Newsroom readers had about CBS firing Charlie Rose.

The network cut ties with Rose following allegations of sexual misconduct. The Washington Post reported that eight women accused Rose of making unwanted sexual advances, including groping and lewd phone calls. In a statement Rose apologized, saying, “It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed.” He went on to write, “I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.” What do you think? Join the conversation on Yahoo Newsroom.