The Talk - Sheryl Underwood on Surviving Abuse: 'The person that was molesting me, I wanted to kill him'

While discussing a story about a woman being sentenced to ten years in prison for killing her abusive mother, Sheryl Underwood reflects on her own difficult childhood being molested. "The feelings of the abuse that was happening to me every day, I did have thoughts about killing people, because I wanted to end it. I wanted to be free," shares an emotional Underwood. "I used to pray all the time to take this anger from me. The person who was molesting me, I wanted to kill them, but I always knew the Bible said 'Vengeance is mine, says the Lord.' I thank God that I had people in my life to intercede so that I didn't destroy my life and end up incarcerated. But when that pain is happening to you every day and you know this is your life every day, there is violence in you." Underwood adds advice to others who maybe in similar circumstances, "To anyone experiencing this, don't make two violations. You killed a person, you're incarcerated... I thank God that I didn't make that decision."