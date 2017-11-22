Celebrations Erupt Outside Zimbabwe Parliament Building as Mugabe Resigns

Zimbabweans took to the streets in celebration on Tuesday, November 21, as a letter of resignation from President Robert Mugabe was read out in front of the country’s Parliament, according to local news reports.The resignation marked an official end to the leader’s 37-year rule, sparking celebrations both in the parliament building as well as on the streets.This video shows the scene directly outside of Zimbabwe’s parliament building in Harare after the letter had been read. Credit: Twitter/Noma Bolani via Storyful