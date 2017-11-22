Crowds Celebrate Mugabe Resignation Outside Opposition Party Offices

Zimbabweans celebrated in the streets of Harare on November 21 after it was confirmed that President Robert Mugabe had announced his resignation, ending 37 years in power.The announcement was made by parliament speaker Jacob Mudende during an impeachment hearing, sparking jubilation among lawmakers.Mugabe had refused to step down for several days after Zimbabwe’s military seized control of the country the week before. The takeover was triggered by the dismissal of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa two weeks earlier, which many judged to be a precursor to Mugabe’s wife, Grace, stepping into the role. Credit: MDC Zimbabwe via Storyful