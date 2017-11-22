News

Protesters tear down Mugabe portrait

Video has emerged from Harare of Zimbabwe citizens removing the portrait of Robert Mugabe from a conference centre after he resigned as president today.

In the video, filmed this afternoon (November 21), a large throng gathers inside a room at the Harare International Conference Centre.

A man gets up on to a table and removes Mugabe’s portrait, to cheers from the crowd.

According to the filmer, Mugabe’s portrait was then replaced with that of Emmerson Mnangagwa, a senior member of the ruling ZANU–PF party who was sacked as vice president earlier this month.

Writes the filmer: "The last time they (the protesters) were here, they were demanding the ouster of Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko from the hotel (and) they were hounded off the premises by baton-wielding police. Now they celebrate both men's downfall with no police in sight."

