Gran eats a bag of pork scratchings a day

A great-gran who celebrated her 100th birthday says the key to a long life is a packet of PORK SCRATCHINGS a day. Lily Welch swears by the salty pub snack - containing roughly 544 calories per pack - which she is forced to crunch with her set of false teeth. The sprightly centenarian doesn't drink or smoke - and only has one working kidney following an operation in her 80s. But Lily hails the roasted pig skin as her 'elixir of life' - which sees her ration constantly resupplied by her son Bobby Welch, 76, each and every day.