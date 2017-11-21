Animal Rights Activists Protest Outside Queensland Abattoir

Protesters gathered at an abattoir in Gleneagle, Queensland, on Tuesday, November 21, after a video was released by Animal Liberation Queensland showing what they said was a worker there stamping on a calf.Animal Liberation Queensland said 60 people joined the demonstration, some holding signs saying “Ditch Dairy” and “Stop Killing Animals”. They said the abattoir, Highchester Meats, was forced to shut down when 24 of the activists entered the building.The owner of the abattoir told the Queensland Times the calf seen being kicked and stamped on in the video was dead at the time the footage was recorded. Credit: Facebook/Animal Liberation Queensland via Storyful