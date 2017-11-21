Fire Burns at Gas Main in Auburn Hills, Michigan

A large fire broke out at a gas main in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on Monday, November 20.This video taken by onlooker Rebecca Sharpe shows the blaze burning near Brown and Joclyn roads. Witnesses reported seeing the flames erupting hundreds of feet into the air and hearing explosions from a site near Miller Landscaping and Orion Stone Wholesale, CBS Detroit reported.Auburn Hills Police told people to avoid the area, tweeting: “Avoid the area of Brown [Road]/Joslyn [Road] and Brown [Road]/Baldwin [Road]. Police and fire on scene of a large outdoor fire. #AuburnHills.” Credit: Twitter/Rebecca Sharpe via Storyful