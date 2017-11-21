News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Analysis Reveals Elongated, Cigar-Like Shape for First Interstellar Asteroid

Scientific analysis has revealed that the first object to pass through our solar system from interstellar space is an asteroid with an unusually elongated shape.The asteroid was first spotted on October 19 by researchers using the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawaii, and named “Oumuamua,” which means a “messenger from afar arriving first” in Hawaiian.Analysis over the past month, published on Novermber 20 in the scientific journal Nature, has revealed that Oumuamua has an irregular, cigar-like shape about 1,300 feet long, which is unlike other asteroids discovered in our solar system.Astronomer Ralk Kotulla of the University of Wisconsin-Madison called it a “really rare object” speeding through the solar system at an unprecedented 40,000 miles per hour.“This object has considerable speed. It is not bound to the sun [like asteroids in our solar system],” Kotulla said in a statement. “Its orbit doesn’t take it anywhere near the major planets.”“For decades we’ve theorized that such interstellar objects are out there, and now – for the first time – we have direct evidence they exist,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. “This history-making discovery is opening a new window to study formation of solar systems beyond our own.” Credit: NASA via Storyful

Latest

0407_1800_adl_flames
0:50

Residents race to help fire fighting homeowner
0407_1800_adl_crash
0:14

Driver smashes into stobie pole
0407_1800_adl_flamingo
1:05

Australia's last Flamingo dies
0407_1800_adl_thief
1:15

'Bonnie and Clyde' style crime spree at Victor Harbor
0407_1800_qld_florida
1:04

Florida police release body cam vision of shootout
0407_1800_qld_charles
1:32

Prince Charles gets behind the Barrier Reef cause
0407_1800_vic_ms
1:20

Melbourne mum in the fight of her life
0407_1800_qld_palmer
1:03

Clive Palmer charged by ASIC

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym