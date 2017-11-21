Rare American Crocodile Goes for a Swim in Shallow Surf of Hollywood Beach

An American crocodile was spotted taking a dip on Hollywood Beach in Hollywood, Florida, on November 20, causing a stir among people in the area as these native crocs are rarely seen.American crocodiles, or “Crocodylus acutus,” are found in brackish and salt-water areas of coastal south Florida and the Caribbean, and are particularly shy around humans, according to the National Park Service. Credit: Twitter/Kate Crem via Storyful