The Talk - Katey Sagal Would 'definitely be open' to 'Married With Children' Reunion

Katey Sagal reveals she would be interested in doing a "Married With Children" reunion, sharing, "It comes up about once a year, we sort of talk about it, and then sort of in true 'Bundy' fashion it never happens. But I would definitely be open. My thought would be that they're, you know, they're together; they're probably living in a trailer. And I'd like to do it on Netflix so they can swear..." About co-stars Ed O'Neill and Christina Applegate, she says, "Ed's got his 'Modern Family' thing, and Christina's doing movies, and everybody's kinda busy. But who knows, you never know."