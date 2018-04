An aerial view filmed at a viewing party of the demolition of the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

The stadium collapsed on Monday (November 20) at a scheduled implosion at 7:30am local time.

Writes the filmer: "Friends watching the implosion of the Georgia Dome over coffee and donuts."

Reports said nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives were used in the demolition, which took less than 20 seconds.