More Than a Dozen Injured After Explosion, Fire at New York Cosmetics Plant

At least a dozen people were injured after multiple explosions at a cosmetics manufacturing plant in Orange County, New York, on November 20. Among those injured were Newburgh, New York, firefighters, a news report said.Black smoke could be seen for miles from the Verla International building, which primarily makes nail polish. There were at least two explosions, which triggered a fire, a news report said.The cause of the fire was under investigation. Credit: Instagram/Lynne Morra via Storyful