Hospital Uses Improvised Medical Devices as East Damascus Siege Continues

Staff at a hospital in Douma, in rebel-controlled east Damascus, used improvised medical devices to treat victims of November 19 airstrikes, according to a video from the hospital.The Medical Office of Douma said it logged ten deaths from the strikes in Misraba and Douma on November 19, with an additional 60 people wounded.The hospital added that many of the injured required surgery. This footage, published on November 19, shows injured people being treated using improvised medical devices. Credit: YouTube/Medical Office of Douma via Storyful