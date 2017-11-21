Kenyatta supporters celebrate court ruling in Nairobi streets

Footage of scores of President Uhuru Kenyatta's supporters marching through Nairobi after Kenya's Supreme Court upheld his re-election following a repeat vote last month.

The video, captured today (November 20), shows a senators and members of parliament belonging to Kenyatta's Jubilee party driving through Moi Avenue in Nairobi amid cheering crowds.

According to reports, a six-judge bench dismissed two petitions from the opposition demanding the cancellation of the polls.

Kenyatta will be sworn in for a second and final term next week, after winning 98 percent of the vote amid a 38 percent turnout in last month's election re-run.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted last month's re-run.