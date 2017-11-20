News

Spinning octopus fairground ride crashes injuring 15 passengers

Chaotic scenes as injured passengers are wheeled into ambulances after a spinning octopus fairground ride crashed in Samut Prakan, Thailand, last night.

Dozens of passengers had been onboard the ‘Takada’ attraction during a festival when hydraulics broke and sent eight cars plunging to the ground. Ambulances arrived after the incident at 9.40pm and rushed 15 people to hospital to be treated for cuts, bruises and fractures. While pictures showed the damage done to the carriages as they skidded along the ground.

The octopus had five tentacles each holding four carts. Around eight people could fit on each tentacle - two in each of its cars. The ride is understood to have been full at the time. After the hydraulics broke, staff rushed to push the emergency stop button.

Police and military officials arrived and inspected the ride. They found that ‘’multiple axles’' connecting hydraulic levers which lift the octopus’s arms up and down had snapped off due to being ‘’overweight’'.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sohpon Poonutrong from the Samut Prakan district police station said there were ‘’many injured people’’ after the accident outside the region’s town hall. He said: ‘’Several agencies arrived at the scene after receiving the emergency call at 21:40hrs. At the scene were people in panic and many casualties. People had been sitting close together on the ride. ‘’Officers and members of the public helped and 15 patients were taken to Samut Prakan hospital. They were in pain and symptoms included cuts, bruises and one ankle fracture.

