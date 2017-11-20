Coast Guard and Local Rescue Agencies Save Two Wind Surfers Near Kayak Point

Coast Guard personnel collaborated with two local agencies to rescue a pair of wind surfers who went missing near Kayak Point, Washington, on Sunday, November 19.The surfers, both male, were uninjured, and were part of a group of four who had been sailing near Kayak Point that day. The other members of the group safely made it to shore before contacting Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound to search for the others, according to an official Coast Guard press release.The Snohomish County Marine Unit and a boat crew belonging to the Tulalip Fire Department assisted in the rescue effort.This footage shows one of the surfers being lifted from the water by a Coast Guard helicopter crew and the other hoisted onto a boat.“One of the survivors reported that the heavy winds would not allow him to get back to shore and he became exhausted and unable to lift the sails,” the Coast Guard said. Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful