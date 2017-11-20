New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Vows to Tackle Child Poverty

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pledged to take action on child poverty in a video posted on November 20, the Universal Children’s Day.After showing off a picture of a Christmas tree coloured by her three-year-old niece, Ardern said she’d be fulfilling her campaign promise to quickly pass a bill requiring the government to measure and take action on child poverty.“I think it’s the least we can do to make sure we make a dent in child poverty in this country. I’m excited about the progress we’re making.” Credit: Jacinda Ardern via Storyful