Tornado Touches Down in Gladeville, Damaging Homes Along Path

A confirmed tornado hit Gladeville, Tennessee, on Saturday, November 18, causing significant damages to homes and property. According to reports, the twister touched down in parts of Davidson, Wilson and Rutherford counties.This video was taken from Gladeville, where residents in one neighborhood inspected damage after the severe storms struck. It won’t be known until Sunday how powerful the tornado was. Credit: Facebook/Robyn Ward McIsaac via Storyful