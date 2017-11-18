News

How has California fared under liberal politicians?

An examination of the state on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Latest

0402_1600_nat_charges
1:21

Man faces charges after police pursuit
0402_1600_nat_apartments
0:29

Sydney flats taking longer to sell
0402_1600_nat_stannard
0:47

James Stannard heartbroken over one-punch attack
0402_1600_nat_bomb
0:26

Homemade bombs found in car
0402_1600_nat_flames
1:13

Police officers escape blaze
0402_1600_nat_spies
2:06

Two Russian embassy staff flown out of Australia
0402_1600_nat_crash
1:35

Woman walks away from a light plane crash
Prized caravan stolen from terminal cancer sufferer weeks before dream holiday
0:59

Prized caravan stolen from terminal cancer sufferer weeks before dream holiday

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'