Snowstorm Causes Severe Delays Along Interstate 70 Near Silverthorne

Motorists traveling along Interstate 70 near Silverthorne, Colorado, faced severe delays on Friday, November 17, after heavy snow fell within the mountain corridor. Silverthorne is west of Denver.These videos show the extent of the traffic delays east of the Eisenhower Tunnel. According to reports, the interstate was closed in both directions because of multiple slide-offs and crashes.The storm was forecasted to bring eight to 16 inches of snow to elevations above 10,000 feet by end-of-day Friday, according to the Denver Channel. Credit: Twitter/Russell Haythorn via Storyful, Denver 7 News