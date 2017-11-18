Deadly Clashes in Nairobi Between Police and Supporters of Opposition Leader Odinga

A number of people were killed in Nairobi on November 17 as police clashed with supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga, who arrived back in the city after a 10-day trip to the US.Reuters cited a witness as saying two people had been shot and killed.This video, streamed live by Odinga’s National Super Alliance, shows police using water cannons and what appears to be tear gas on Odinga’s supporters. The convoy bringing him from the airport into town is also shown. Credit: NASA Coalition via Storyful