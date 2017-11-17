Police Seize $5 Million Worth of Drugs Bound for Schoolies

More than $5 million worth of drugs were seized in Queensland between November 12-16. Police said they were bound for end of year school celebrations later in the month and early December.Police raided a mail centre on the Gold Coast on November 12, where “13 packages containing drugs were detected, including cannabis and performance and image enhancing drugs”. Methylamphetamine, cannabis, unlicensed firearms, cash and vehicles were also seized in southeast and Far North Queensland in the past week.Apart from disrupting the supply of drugs, cannabis growing was also targeted in police operations, during which crops sites and over 1,600 bush cannbis plants were located in Talegalla Weir.“While methylamphetamine continues to be the drug many are turning to, these closures highlight cannabis is still a very real drug of choice for many,” Detective Superintendent Jon Wacker said. Credit: Queensland Police Service via Storyful