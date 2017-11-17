Fishing Crew Rescued in Canada's Gulf of St Lawrence

The two-person crew of a distressed fishing vessel was rescued on November 11 west of the Magdalen Islands, in the Gulf of St Lawrence off Canada’s east coast, according to the Canadian Armed Forces’ Joint Task Force Atlantic (JTFA).The JTFA, which released this footage of the operation, said a “complex” search-and-rescue mission was led by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Credit: Joint Task Force Atlantic (JTFA) via Storyful