Police smashed their way into a car to find a huge bag of drugs - including £1,100 of cannabis. Officers filmed themselves using a baton to smash the rear window of the car before pulling out a plastic carrier bag filled with cannabis and suspected class A drugs. 55 bags of cannabis, worth around £1,100, and five filled with a white powder were recovered in the operation.The cops found the stash in Poplar, east London on Tuesday.