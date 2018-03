This footage shows the emotional moment a Cocker Spaniel was rescued by fire crews - after falling 100ft down a MINESHAFT. Gem, the six-year-old dog, got into trouble while walking with her owners in woodland. She fell around 30 metres down the vertical tunnel, and nothing could be seen or heard of the spaniel from the top. Fire crews were called to the scene in Gulworthy, Devon and the rescue teams were eventually able to winch Gem to safety.