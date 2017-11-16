Mums reveal best pregnancy advice they received

‘Sleep when the baby sleeps’, ‘ban visitors for the first couple of days’ and ‘fill the freezer with homemade meals’ are among the most useful bits of advice mums received during pregnancy, a study has found. Other top tips according to the poll of 1,400 mums, is ‘breast is best’, and ‘don’t worry about the housework’.

Overall researchers found 84 per cent of mums found useful the pearls of wisdom shared by family, friends and health professionals when they were expecting. And mum really does know best when it comes to giving advice, with half turning to their own mother for help, although women also go to websites for key information when expecting a child.