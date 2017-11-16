News

Car slams into woman's bedroom as she sleeps

It's believed the driver suffered a medical episode.

Latest

0:53

Biggest trading day of the year at the Sydney fish market
0:29

Truck driver dies after petrol tanker explodes
0:21

Man fighting for life after pub fight
1:42

Russia expels 150 diplomats from its borders
0:37

Hot air balloon crash in Hunter Valley
Aussie rugby player coward punched
1:31

Aussie rugby player coward punched
Woman plays flute during major brain surgery
0:34

Woman plays flute during major brain surgery
Police officers hand out Easter chocolate at breath testing
0:32

Police officers hand out Easter chocolate at breath testing

Featured

0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'