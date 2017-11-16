Leopard Mauls Four People While Roaming Primary School

A leopard mauled four people while roaming a primary school in the city of Guwahati, India, on Sunday, November 12.The beast attacked after workmen entered the Dhiren Para Primary school in Dhirenpara to carry out repair work, the Times of India reported. This video captured by an onlooker showed the leopard lashing out from behind the bars of a school window as officials attempted to capture it. The animal was eventually tranquillised and taken to Assam State Zoo, local media reported. Those injured in the attack were reported to be recovering. Credit: Facebook/Wildlife Press of India via Storyful