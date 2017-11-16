Dashcam Video Shows Shotgun Blast Miss La Crescent Officer

Dashcam video released November 15 shows the moment when La Crescent Police Officer Ryan Quanrud was nearly shot during a July 31 traffic stop along a highway in Hokah, Minnesota.Quanrud can be seen in the video approaching the vehicle when the shotgun was fired towards the officer. The vehicle fled as Quanrud pointed his service weapon at the vehicle.According to reports, two teenagers were arrested. The teens face multiple felony charges, including attempted murder of a police officer. Credit: Minnesota Department of Public Safety via Storyful