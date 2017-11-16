Drake Threatens Man Allegedly Harassing Woman During Sydney Afterparty

Canadian musician Drake stopped mid-song to call out a crowd member for allegedly groping a woman during a Sydney post-concert performance on November 15.“If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and f**k you up,” he said from the DJ platform while pointing into the audience.“I’m not playing with you bro, if you don’t stop putting your hands on girls I’m gonna come out there and f**k your ass up,” he added to roaring cheers from the audience.The Hotline Bling singer was performing at the Marquee nightclub following a concert at Qudos Bank Arena earlier that evening as part of his Boy Meets World tour. Credit: Aurelie Carretero via Storyful