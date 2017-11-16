News

Tampa Police Release Footage of Suspect in Seminole Heights Murder Spree

Police released new surveillance video on Wednesday, November 15, of a suspect in the case of four deadly shootings in Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood. The video relates to the fourth homicide early Tuesday morning.Police are now calling the person in the video a suspect rather than a person of interest, according to a news report. Richard Felton, 60, was killed early Tuesday morning, and police said the footage was from near the time of the shooting.Police conducted a door-to-door search for a suspect on Tuesday, locking down the neighborhood for several hours.Police described the suspect as a black male, standing about six foot to six foot 2 inches with a thin build and a light complexion. Police Chief Brian Dugan encouraged people to note the manner in which the person walks.Tuesday’s murder follows three others in the same neighborhood in October. Benjamin Mitchell, 22, was killed on October 9 in the first of three homicides over 11 days. Monica Hoffa, 32, was killed two days later. Anthony Naiboa was killed on October 19, 200 yards away from the first murder scene. Credit: Tampa Police Department via Storyful

