NASA Launch of Weather Satellite Scrubbed a Second Time

A mission to launch a weather satellite was scrubbed for the second time on Wednesday, November 15. The launch of the NOAA JPSS1 spacecraft was aborted with less seven minutes left because of winds at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.A third attempt will be made on Thursday at 1:47am PT, the same time as Wednesday’s scrubbed launch.The JPSS-1 is the first in NOAA’s series of four next-generation satellites planned to circle the Earth in a polar orbit, according to NASA. The satellites will help predict severe weather and monitoring environmental conditions. Credit: NASA via Storyful