Trump deletes tweet that appeared to reference wrong mass shooting
Hours after a gunman went on a rampage killing at least four people in Northern California Tuesday, President Trump tweeted his condolences. His tweet mentioned Sutherland Springs, Texas, the location of the mass shooting earlier this month. This latest shooting happened in Rancho Tehama, Calif. Trump deleted the tweet Wednesday morning, but only after Twitter took notice and mocked the president for referencing the wrong mass shooting.