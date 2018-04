An elderly woman's harrowing 999 call she made moments after being robbed by a knifeman who threatened to slit her throat has been released by police. Anthony Ormond burst into the flat in a sheltered accommodation complex while the 71-year-old victim watched TV and threatened to stab and strangle her. Ormond, 30, was captured on CCTV lurking in the hallway of the warden-assisted flats shortly before he barged into the woman's home.